Case against 14,931 in Hyderabad for not wearing masks

As many as 70,845 people were booked across the state for not wearing masks including 14,931 people for GHMC areas since March 23. Making use of artificial intelligence, the authorities identified the people who did not wear the masks in public places. Cases were booked against them under the National Disaster Act Section 51 (B) along with Rs 1000 fine.

The police identifying the people coming out without masks with the help of the CCTV footage. Among 70,845 cases in the state, 14,931 are from GHMC, 8,290 from Ramagundam police commissionerate limits, 3,719 from Rachakonda commissionerate limits, 2,996 from Cyberabad limits, 4,213 from Suryapet. All the people have to visit the court to pay the fine.

Wearing masks and social distancing are the two important measures that must be practised to keep the coronavirus at bay. While the people in the country are being charged with small fines for not following the COVID-19 measures, other countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE) are imposing a fine of Rs 60,996 (3,000 dirhams) for moving around at public places without a mask.