Case booked against Congress leader VH for violating lockdown rules in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad police have registered a case against former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao (VH) over violating the lockdown rules in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi, VH along with his followers has reached Tank Bund to garland Ambedkar's statue. With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, the lockdown is implemented across the city, where the police urged the people not to on the roads. In this context, the Saifabad police have booked a case against V Hanumanth Rao (VH) under various Section of IPC.