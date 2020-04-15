Case filed against Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah

Bhadrachalam: The district police on Wednesday filed a case against Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and 20 party leaders.

According Circle Inspector B Vinod Reddy, the MLA and the party leaders had violated the lockdown rules at a programme held in the temple town.

He said that the MLA and the party members had organised a programme where essential commodities were distributed to the people at Jagadeesh Colony without maintaining social distancing and the lockdown norms.

People in large numbers came to receive the commodities causing stampede.

Based on a complaint by the VRO, a case was filed against the MLA and twenty of his followers with Bhadrachalam police station, the CI said.