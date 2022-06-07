Case filed against Raja Singh over derogatory religious remarks

Hyderabad: In a turn of events, a case was booked against the BJP MLA T Raja Singh at the Kanchanbagh police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks and outraging religious beliefs of a particular community. A complaint was lodged against the MLA after he allegedly made derogatory and provocative comments against a prominent religious figure in a video message.

After watching the video on YouTube, a local resident lodged the complaint, following a case was booked under Section 295A of IPC.

"A complaint was received and a case has been booked. Investigation is going on," said the Kanchanbagh police.