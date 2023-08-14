CBCH announces ‘Its Selfie Time’ initiative to celebrate I-Day at Secunderabad Railway Station

The campaign ‘It's selfie time’ was initiated by the Bureau on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, a selfie point was installed by Central Bureau Communications- Hyderabad at Secunderabad Railway station

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Communication-Hyderabad in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Government of India has come up with a new campaign ahead if Independence Day which is scheduled to be celebrated on August 15.

This #IndependenceDay let us celebrate our country’s progress.Click a selfie🤳 at @sjmhyd with #Chandrayan3 🚀 Selfie Photo booth, showcasing our achievements in the Space sectorFlaunt it to the world! pic.twitter.com/I7P3nuClOl — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳 (@PIBHyderabad) August 14, 2023

The campaign ‘It's selfie time’ was initiated by the Bureau on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, a selfie point was installed by Central Bureau Communications- Hyderabad at Secunderabad Railway station.

Here anyone can click a selfie & share it on their social media platforms.

Sharing this information the CBCH has taken to Twitter and announced it with selfie point that has been installed at the railway Station.



