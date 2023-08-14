Live
Just In
CBCH announces ‘Its Selfie Time’ initiative to celebrate I-Day at Secunderabad Railway Station
The campaign ‘It's selfie time’ was initiated by the Bureau on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, a selfie point was installed by Central Bureau Communications- Hyderabad at Secunderabad Railway station
Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Communication-Hyderabad in Ministry of Information & Broadcasting under Government of India has come up with a new campaign ahead if Independence Day which is scheduled to be celebrated on August 15.
The campaign ‘It's selfie time’ was initiated by the Bureau on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, a selfie point was installed by Central Bureau Communications- Hyderabad at Secunderabad Railway station.
Here anyone can click a selfie & share it on their social media platforms.
Sharing this information the CBCH has taken to Twitter and announced it with selfie point that has been installed at the railway Station.