CBI inquiry not required in lawyer couple murder case: Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday made it clear that CBI inquiry is not required in the murder of the lawyer couple that took place on February 17. "The court is as sad as Vaman Rao's father pertaining to the death of the lawyer couple," the bench headed by the Chief Justice said.

The court observed that the investigation is going on in the right manner and handing over the case to CBI will delay time.

Meanwhile, the Advocate General (AG) submitted a report to the court on the lawyer's couple case probe and said that they have seized weapons used by the assailants. The AG also told the court a total of 25 witnesses were interrogated. The police department also recorded the statements of the accused -- Kunta Srinu, Chiranjeevi, Kumar in the presence magistrate and sought court's permission to take the statements of Bittu Seenu and Lacchaiah.

The case was adjourned to April 7.