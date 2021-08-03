CBSE Class 10 results 2021 released, download scorecard

CBSE Class 10 results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced Class 10 results today at 12 pm. The pass percentage is 99.04. Students can check the results at cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.



As many as 21,13,767 candidates registered for the Class 10 exams out of which, the results of 20,97,128 students were released and the results of 16,639 students are in process which will be declared later.

According to the exam schedule, the exams were supposed to be held between May 4 and June 7. However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the board cancelled the exams. The CBSE board announced the results based on the alternative assessment marks of the students i.e. 20 marks are based on internal assessments which have been conducted by schools, 10 marks are allotted to periodic/unit tests, 30 marks are allotted to half-yearly exams, and 40 marks are allotted to pre-board exam scores.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2021?

Log on to CBSE.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 results

Enter the credentials

Download the results displayed on the screen

Take a print out of it for future use