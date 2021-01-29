CCMB to hold workshops on RT-PCR from February

Habsiguda: In collaboration with the Foundation for Creative New Diagnostics (FIND), the city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is conducting a series of training workshops on RT-PCR based diagnostics for SARS-CoV-2 from February to June.Rapid tests tells us about presence of viral antigens, which are substances that tell your body to produce an immune response to an infection. The real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test is the most commonly used one for Covid-19.

The training will include seminars, presentations and practical activities based on good laboratory practices and the development of quality testing skills. The workshops will go a long way in the rapid deployment of diagnostic laboratory staff, which has been the cornerstone in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

"Real-time RT-PCR detection remains the gold standard for evaluating Covid-19. Reliable RT-PCR research requires a clear understanding of the concepts of biosafety, molecular methods, procedural skills competency, and scientific and technical understanding in the analysis of findings, CCMB officials said.

The workshop is available to new laboratory staff at RT-PCR laboratories in need of training to conduct the technique, current laboratory staff in need of refresher training on RT-PCR research, clinicians interested in setting up RT-PCR testing laboratories, laboratory trainers in need of refresher training and PG students in Life Sciences. The CCMB will provide a training certificate to participants after completion of the workshop. Those interested can contact: sdp@ccmb.res.in or visit www.ccmb.res.in.