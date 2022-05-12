CEC gives clean chit to Srinivas Goud on election affidavit

Mahabubnagar: In a big relief to Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Tourism, Culture and Youth welfare, the Central Election Commission has given a clean chit. Informing this, Mahabubnagar district Collector S Venkat Rao said that there is no truth in the allegations that Dr V Srinivas Goud had submitted manipulated affidavit during the 2018 assembly elections.

The Collector informed that after a fair and unbiased enquiry and investigation by the CEC, it has been revealed that there was no manipulation in the affidavit submitted by Dr V. Srinivas Goud and to this effect the CEC has given a clean chit to the minister.

In fact earlier, a complaint was filed with the Central Election Commission against Minister Srinivas Goud leveling allegation that the Mahabubnagar MLA and current Minister had first submitted an affidavit and then in the later stage an altered affidavit was uploaded on the election commission's website.

A few members have even approached the High Court against this issue. Taking it as a serious issue, the election commission conducted a thorough and fair unbiased investigation the matter and found out there were no discrepancies of any kind were observed with regard to the affidavit submitted by the Excise minister.

"The CEC's investigation report that there was no manipulation of affidavit submitted by the Minister Srinivas Goud had instilled the much needed confidence and hope on our constitutional bodies for their faire and unbiased report and giving a clean chit to the minister.

In fact there are no irregularities or scope for manipulating the election affidavit as everything will be transparent with regard to filing of nomination and related documents during elections, said the Collector.

Adding further, the Collector said that all the officers on election duty had acted impartially in this matter. He clarified that after the allegations and row over alleged manipulation of affidavit by Srinivas Goud, the Minister had not discussed or spoke about the issue at least once.

The collector further said the directives issued by the CEC had instilled confidence in the constitutional system and the CEC had explained the importance of maintaining the moral strength and unity of the people and officials working in the constitutional system.