CEC releases notification for Rajya Sabha by-election in Telangana, election on May 30

The Central Election Commission has released the schedule for the Rajya Sabha by-election notification in Telangana. It is learned that Banda Prakash, who was recently elected as MLC, has resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat.

With this, the schedule for the by-election notification for that Rajya Sabha seat was released. The Central Election Commission will release the notification on May 12. The last date for filing nominations is May 19.

Polling will be held on May 30 from 9 am to 5 pm and followed by the counting of the votes and announcement of results.