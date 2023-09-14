Celebrate Ganesh festival peacefully

Adilabad: District Collector Rahul Raj P.S. wants to organize the Ganesh festival in a peaceful and coordinated manner addressing a peace committee meeting held at the collectorate meeting hall with members of the Hindu festival committee, officials and religious leaders along with the district SP on the conduct of Vinayaka Navratri festival celebrations on Thursday.



Speaking on the occasion, Collector suggested that Vinayaka Navratri celebrations should be held grandly in a peaceful atmosphere in the district as a means of harmony. Officials of Police, Electricity, Municipal and other departments should jointly examine and provide necessary facilities to the Ganesh Mandals to be established in different areas.

municipal officials were directed to provide facilities like sanitation, drinking water, mobile toilet and pothole filling. He warned that cattle should not be left on the roads and action will be taken as per the rules. The officials of the electricity department have been directed to fix the loose wires and provide constant power supply to prevent electrical accidents from occurring at the mandapalas.

Collector ordered the officials to provide necessary cranes, electricity and other facilities at Penganga and Chanda rivers during the immersion days and assign duties in shifts. He said that medical camps should be organized at the main intersections of the town and ambulances and fire engines should be made available so that people do not face any problems.

Superintendent of police D. Uday Kumar Reddy said that the Vinayaka festivals organized in the district from 18th to 28th of this month should be organized in a festive atmosphere. He said that all necessary measures will be taken by the police department keeping in mind the past experiences. He said that strict police arrangements will be made to prevent any incident. He suggested that the FC should get permission for each Ganesh Mandapam and install CCTV cameras.











