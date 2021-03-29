Celebrate Holi following Covid protocols, advise Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended their greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Holi festival.

In a message the Governor said, "I wish you all that this festival of colours truly ushers in the joy, health, peace, and prosperity in your life and society.

The joyful celebrations of Holi signify the bonding between various sections of the people and truly reflect our unity in diversity and national integration."

The Governor said that the festive spirit of Holi transcends across all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric and symbolises the power of truth and good triumphing over evil.

"I once again convey my Greetings and Best Wishes to the people of the State, on this happy and joyful celebration of this colorful festival of Holi.

I appeal to all of you to safely celebrate the Holi festival by adhering to all the preventive norms to contain the spread of the prevailing second wave of Covid-19," she said.

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed greetings on Holi to people in the State. He also urged the people to celebrate Holi observing the Covid guidelines and not in public places but in their own homes.