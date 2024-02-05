  • Menu
Celebrating Bharat Ratna for Advani

Celebrating Bharat Ratna for Advani
Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy BJP leaders celebrated the announcement of Bharat Ratna award for L K Advani. They hailed him for the steep rise of the party....

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy BJP leaders celebrated the announcement of Bharat Ratna award for L K Advani. They hailed him for the steep rise of the party. District BJP president D Narayana participated as the chief guest at the programme.

They praised that his Rath Yatra paved for Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya. District BJP secretary Chittari Prabhakar, vice-presidents Ramanna Venkateswar Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Sumitramma, parliament constituency co-convener Praveen, spokesperson Baburao, BJYM general secretary Rajasekhar Goud, town secretary Rayanna Sagar, and others participated in the programme.

