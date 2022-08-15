Celebrations held grandly in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: The 75th Independence Day celebrations were held grandly at Police Parade Grounds in Mahbubnagar on Monday. Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, hoisted the national flag and later received the guard of honor amidst police salute.

Addressing the people on the occasion, the Minister enumerated various development and welfare schemes and programs being implemented in Mahbubnagar district. He said his goal is to transform the Mahbubnagar district into one of the most prosperous and highly developed cities in the entire Telangana State.

He said he is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the district gets maximum funds for the construction of irrigation projects, implementation of welfare schemes for all section of people and improvement of education in the district.

Later, as part of these celebrations, students from various schools and colleges presented various cultural programs and sang patriotic songs. The officials of various departments displayed tableaux and exhibits by the students which were impressive.

On this occasion, Minister Srinivas Goud felicitated the district officers and policemen who have shown outstanding talent in various departments. At the district collectorate, the district collector S Venkat Rao also received police salute and hoisted the national flag and later distributed prizes and certificates to the students who came up with innovative inventions. Later he took part in the cultural activities.