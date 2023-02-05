Celestial wedding of sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy held in Australia

Yadadri: The Celestial Wedding of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was held in Melbourne, Australia in a grand manner.

The Visual feast event was conducted by the Indian Cultural Association of Victoria at Sri Raghavendra Mutt Murambeen Nandu. Yadadri Temple EO Geetha Reddy and AEO Raghu conducted the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Melbourne with grandeur.

Melbourne devotees and NRIs took part in this ceremony and got a sense of spiritual devotion.

Speaking on this occasion, Yadadri temple EO Geetha Reddy said that the Telangana State government has ambitiously allocated a special budget to the Yadadri temple and reconstructed it.

When Telugu people come to Hyderabad from Australia they are asked to visit the Yadadri temple.

At the end of the event the Indian Cultural Association of Victoria. felicitated Yadadri temple EO Geetha Reddy, AEO Raghu, priests Surendracharya, Narsimhamurthy, Venugopalacharya and Srikanth.