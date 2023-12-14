Central govt committed to preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage: Kishan

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy Reddy said that the government is committed to the preservation and promotion of India's vast intangible valuable cultural heritage and all necessary measures are being taken to facilitate the transmission of these abstract art forms from one generation to the next.

Addressing the artists, he assured the fullest support and cooperation of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India for the revival of all endangered performing art forms of the country. He also requested the artists to send their suggestions for the betterment of art and the artists to the Ministry of Culture.

He addressed in the presence of Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture and senior officials from various Ministries as well as Sangeet Natak Akademi, and eminent artists of various art forms formally launched 100 training programmes of rare performing art forms which are on the verge of extinction in a special function held on Wednesday at Rabindra Bhavan, Sangeet Natak Akademi, in New Delhi.

Several Gurus and trainers from across the country were invited to attend this special programme.

The launch of these training programmes is the initiative of Sangeet Natak Akademi in the direction of fulfilling one of the PanchPrans of the Prime Minister, namely, to take pride in our roots. These training programmes under the name of ‘Kala Deeksha’ will be conducted in the Guru-Shishya parampara scheme under eminent Gurus and experts of rare and endangered performing art forms of the country.