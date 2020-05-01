Central team visits hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central team on Thursday visited several hospitals, talked to the patients and enquired about the facilities provided by the doctors and nurses to them during the lockdown.

The Central team headed by Jalshakthi Additional Secretary Arun Baroka, visited Government Maternity Hospital at Koti and interacted with the patients.

Later, the team had an interaction with doctors and paramedical staff on the facilities provided to the patients and also about maternity services being offered.

Further they visited General Market in Uppal and enquired about the transportation of essential commodities. The Central team inspected the night shelter established at Uppal.

The Central Team also visited the Containment Zone in Chintalkunta in LB Nagar Zone and asked about the facilities being provided to the people inside the zone. The team later visited Fever Hospital at Nallakunta.