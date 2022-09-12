Centralised appointment board for teachers strongly opposed

Hyderabad: Members of Telangana People's Agenda for Development (TPAD) strongly opposed the centralised appointment board proposed by the State government for the appointment of teachers in universities, this was decided at the round table meeting organised by TPAD on Sunday.

As per the release, many senior professors who attended the meeting made it clear that these appointments, which were taken against the UGC rules, will not stand before the Courts. It is alleged that the proposal of the board was brought forward to delay the appointments. If there are mistakes, correct them. Senior professors expressed their views on issues like quality education, research, and shortage of faculty.

Expressing the concern that the autonomy of the universities is being damaged, National leader of BJP and in charge of Madhya Pradesh Muralidhar Rao said that any country can achieve comprehensive development only if the education system is strong. That the role of States is crucial as education is on the common list in our country. The method of appointment of teachers should be uniform across the country. Many solutions have been suggested and opinions in writing will be sent and then a compilation will be made on the university education system and released as a public agenda, said a member of TPAD.

TPAD Convenor Dr Sriramulu, Coordinator Professor SV Satyanarayana, Co-Convenor Dr Kishan Rao, OUTA President Prof Manohar, Former OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Satyanarayana, many retired teachers, retired IAS officers, scientists and educationists participated in this event.