Centre always acted unfairly with Telangana, says Ponnam

Hyderabad: Allegingthat the Centre has acted unfairly towards Telangana in the last 11 Union Budgets, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday demanded that adequate funds be allocated for various projects in the State.

He demanded that the Centre should ensure allocations in the Budget to be presented on February 1 for Telangana’s various projects including dry port, temple tourism and airport development, Regional Ring Road (RRR), radial roads connecting the ORR and RRR, Musi river development, Hyderabad Metro Rail, Hyderabad Airport Greenfield Highway, airport expansion, railway projects.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the Minister said that despite having eight BJP MPs and Rajya Sabha members from Telangana, the BJP-led Central government has consistently neglected the state. He asserted that justice must be done to Telangana in the upcoming Union Budget.

He said protests were being held against the injustice meted out to Telangana over the past two years. Since the formation of the present state government, the Chief Minister and ministers have repeatedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers, seeking funds and approval for key development projects.

As part of Vision 2047, Ponnam Prabhakar demanded special funds for Telangana’s development and the establishment of Central schools and Navodaya Vidyalayas in newly formed districts.

Questioning Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s tenure as Tourism Minister, he asked whether even a single project was brought to develop Hyderabad as a city of lakes and rocks? He alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has been discriminating against Telangana since its formation.

The Minister also accused the previous BRS government of adopting an autocratic approach and not allowing state ministers to meet the Prime Minister.

Stating that Telangana’s tax revenue was not being returned in proportion under the federal system, he clarified that the state was not opposed to funds being allocated to neighbouring states. “If Telangana is ignored once again, BJP MPs from the state must raise their voices. In Tamil Nadu, leaders fight unitedly for the state’s interests beyond party lines. Telangana must do the same,” he said.