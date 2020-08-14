Centre announces police medals for 14 police officers from Telangana

Fourteen police officers from Telangana have been selected for the president's medal for their excellence in public service on the eve of Independence Day.

A sub-inspector Mogulla Venkateshwar Goud, head constable Mohammed Meharajuddin have been awarded police medal for gallantry (PMG). IG P Pramod Kumar and Sub-Inspector (civil) Cyberabad Thota Subramanyam won the president's police medal (PPM) for their distinguished services.

The other police officials include including Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Director M. Ravinder Reddy, Rachakonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N. Bhujanga Rao, Cyberabad Cybercrimes ACP Ch Y Srinivas Kumar and seven others have been awarded Police Medal (PM) for their meritorious services.

In the list announced by the centre on Friday, around 80 officers across the country have been awarded the President's Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished services while 631 officers have received the Police Medal (PM) for meritorious services.