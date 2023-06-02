Centre dragging feet on resolving inter state issues

Hyderabad: Nine years are over. Telangana is set to cross the milestone of one decade next year. The government on Thursday showcased all its achievements when Chie Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao addressed the state.

There is festive atmosphere all around. But stll it is an irony that the Centre has been dragging its feet in resolving the long-standing dispute over the distribution of government institutions and assets between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.



Despite the guidelines set forth in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act for the division of government institutions, employees, and assets, numerous unresolved issues and objections from both sides have hindered the

During the last nine years about 29 meetings between central government officials and representatives from both states were held. . The division of various government institutions located in Hyderabad have become a major point of contention. Although a committee of officials has been established by the central government to address the division of Schedule 9 and 10 institutions, it has been unable to resolve the objections raised by both states.