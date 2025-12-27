Centre expedites Adilabad airport project to create regional aviation hub

Hyderabad/Adilabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inspected the proposed airport site in Adilabad on Friday, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to establishing a major aviation hub in the region. Addressing the media, he highlighted the stark disparity in aviation infrastructure, noting that while Telangana currently operates only one functional airport, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh boasts multiple facilities in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kurnool. He attributed this gap to past neglect and alleged discrimination against Telangana during previous regimes.

The Minister recalled that despite repeated appeals for airports in Warangal, Adilabad, and Kothagudem during the previous administration's tenure, progress remained stalled. He welcomed the recent state government order approving the acquisition of 700 acres for the Adilabad project, calling it a vital step forward.

As the proposed site falls under the jurisdiction of the Defence Ministry, Reddy noted that local leaders, including MP Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar, have already received a positive response from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also directed relevant ministries to expedite the process. The Civil Aviation Ministry envisions building the facility to international standards to serve as a central hub for towns including Mancherial, Ramagundam, Chandrapur, Kagaznagar, and Nirmal.

Looking ahead, Reddy announced that a high-level meeting will soon be convened in New Delhi. This session will involve Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, senior central officials, and Telangana government representatives to finalise the construction roadmap. The Minister underlined that the project would not only improve connectivity but also boost economic growth and create significant employment opportunities for the local youth.