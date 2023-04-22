Centre green signal works on Karimnagar–Hasanparthy rail line

Karimnagar: A good news for North Telangana residents as the Centre has given green signal for the construction of new railway line Karimnagar – Hasanparthy, which has been pending for decades.

As part of that, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has ordered the senior officials of the department to re-survey and submit a report on a war footing regarding the construction of the railway lane within a fortnight.

After receiving the survey report, he assured that a decision will be taken on the allocation of funds and the start of the railway lane construction works, he told the BJP State President, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who on Friday met the Railway Minister in New Delhi.

He handed over a petition regarding the construction of Karimnagar – Hasanparthi railway lane. In addition to this, he requested that steps be taken to stop the train at Komaravelli in Siddipet district and to this end, a station should be established in that area.

Regarding the Karimnagar – Hasanparthi railway lane a survey regarding the construction of this railway lane was done in 2013 but the BRS government did not take a proper decision within the specified time no progress was made in the matter of the railway line, Bandi Sanjay said.

He said that if the construction of the Karimnagar-Hasanparty railway lane, which was about 62 km long, was completed, it would be of great benefit to the people of the joint Karimnagar and joint Warangal districts.

Based on the report given by the Railway Department, work would start next month. Similarly orders would be issued to stop the train at Komaravelli in Siddipet district, the union minister said. Bandi Sanjay thanked Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav assuring to start the railway line work.