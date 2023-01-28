Centre ignores TS Government recommendations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government Padma Vibhushan is peeved over the non-con-sideration of the names rec ammended by it for the prestigious Padma awards. This is the third consecutive year where the Centre had not given any importance to the recommendations by the KCR government.

On Wednesday, the Centre had announced Padma Bhushan for noted spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Kamlesh DPatel, who is also popularly known as Daaji in the Spiritualism cat-egory. The Padma Shri will be awarded to Modadugu VI-Jay Gupta (Science & Engi- Padma Shri neering) Pasupuleti Hanu-mantha Rao (Medicine) and B Ramakrishna Reddy (Lit-crature & Education) from Telangana.

Rao were among Top sources told Hans india that the names of veterqan film actress jammuna,film director K Raghavendra Rao, actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, noted educationist Chukka communecation TS TRANSCO CMD (Chairman and Managing Director) D Prabhakar Rao were among the 31 names recommended by the state government.

These names were communicated to the secretary, Ministry of home in written communication, on september 9, 2022 by the sate chief secretary, In the Padma Bhushan category,the state government recommended the names of raja reddy and Radha reddy (Kuchipudi dance), Dr D Nageshwar Reddy(Medicine).

In the padma bhushan category, the namews included were- Dr Anan Shankar Jayanth (Classical Dancer), K laxma Goud (Painter), Nayan Singh Bhati ( Civil Service. Special Training).

For Padma Shri, the names recommended were B Narsingha Rao(Film Director), V Venkatramana ReddyReddy (Dil Raju -- film pro-ducer), Pitta Ramalu (Art-Handioom Weaving), Srinivas Chinchapatana Gomatham (Mimicry), Gummadi Janardhan (Star), Kala Krishna (Andhra Natyam), Gaddam Sammiah (Folk- Chindu Yakshaganam), Burugapadu Anand Sai (Temple Design), Dhanalokota Vaikuntam (Painting ), Thota Vaikuntam (Painter), Chukka Ramaiah (Literature and Education), Dr N Gopi (Literature and Education, poet ), D Prabhakar Rao (Civil Services, TS TRANSCO and TSGENCO), Late V Doraswamy Raju (Art -Film Producer), Basi Reddy Kotha (Producer), U Vishweshwar Rao (Film Director), Singeetham Srinivas Rao (Film Director), Ramesh Prasad Akkineni (Film Director), K Raghavendra Rao (Film director), Dr Pradyut Waghra (Medicine – Pulmonologist), Dr Jayaprada Ramamurthy (Flute Artist) and GV Bhaskar Rao (Agriculturist and MD of Kaveri Seeds).



