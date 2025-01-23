Centre invites 31 from TG to witness R-Day parade

Hyderabad: Witnessing the Republic Day (RD) parade is a splendid experience, and watching it live from Kartavyapath in New Delhi is even more exhilarating this time.

The Central government has invited 31 individuals from Telangana to witness the parade this year. They include notable personalities such as 13-year-old Akarshana Satish and C Santhosh Kumar, whose work was highlighted in the "Mann Ki Baat" program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second time Akarshana Satish, a student from Hyderabad Public School, has received this honor. Last year, she earned praise from the Prime Minister for promoting the habit of book reading among children by setting up libraries. The 13-year-old has established 18 libraries for children in Hyderabad and even one in Tamil Nadu.

The 31 invitees are recognized across various categories, including the PM Yashasvi Scheme, textiles, rural development and more.

C Santhosh Kumar, recognized in 2022 for his water conservation efforts under Mission Amrit Sarovar, constructed a water reservoir on one acre of land in Mankya Valya Thanda, Warangal. This reservoir has a capacity of about 10,000 cubic meters.

Similarly, T N Srinivas, former chairman of Bowenpally Vegetable Market, was acknowledged for generating electricity through vegetable waste. His innovative project produces approximately 500 units of electricity and 30 kilograms of biofuel daily. This electricity powers streetlights, 170 market stalls, the administrative building and the water supply network, while the biofuel is used in the market's commercial kitchen. Dhanalokota was also appreciatedfor his efforts in tree planting. Santhosh Kumar expressed his excitement, saying, “Watching the Republic Day parade from a special VVIP section, alongside the Prime Minister, will be the most memorable and prestigious moment of my life.

This opportunity is not just about the parade but also about exploring historical places, which will deepen our understanding of the nation’s history.” Akarshana Satish shared her enthusiasm, saying, “I’m on cloud nine to be invited for the Republic Day celebrations for the second time. I’m thrilled to meet meritorious students from across the country. Interacting and sharing ideas with them will help us learn more about life and education in different parts of India.”