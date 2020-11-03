Centre killing State government's rights: Minister Koppula Eshwar

Karimnagar: The Central government was trying to kill the rights of State governments that were provided by the Constitution of India, alleged Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar. On Monday, he inaugurated several paddy purchasing centres in Dharmaram mandal during his visit to Peddapalli district.



Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said both people and farmers would face huge loss in future due to the anti-peoples and anti-farmers policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The new agriculture and electricity acts brought by the BJP government would drive the farming sector into darkness and would create problems for the people, he stated.

When Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was helping and supporting the agriculture sector on a massive note, going against the State government, the Centre introduced new acts, which will greatly damage the farming sector, he alleged. The new agriculture acts brought by Modi was highly beneficial for middlemen and businessmen but not for farmers, he pointed out.

Minister Eshwar said the TRS government was providing 24-hour free power supply to the farmers, while the Modi government was trying to fix meters to pump sets and collect money from them. He appealed to youth to understand the cruel and cunning nature of the BJP, which was trying to grab votes from innocent people through highlighting border issues and taking up Hindutva as their agenda. Some of the youth in the name of patriotism were trying to defame the TRS government by posting messages against it on social media, he pointed out.

'For the development of all sections of people and all regions present across the State, the CM had introduced around 300 welfare schemes and implementing them successfully. Under the ruling of KCR, the State is heading towards development. The youth must understand this and must support the State government,' Minister Eshwar added.