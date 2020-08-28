Centre lauds Telangana government for farmer-friendly schemes

Hyderabad: The Central government lauded the Telangana government for successful implementation industry promotional programmes and farmer-friendly schemes

Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal extolled State Industry minister KT Rama Rao for achieving desirable results through TSiPASS by inviting huge investments in the State. Goyal on Thursday held a video conference with all State Industry Ministers on the theme of "One District One Product". The Union Minister said that the Centre will conduct a study on the Telangana's unique industrial policy, and added that he himself is keen to learn about the industrial development taking place in the State.

KTR has sought the Centre's assistance for establishment of a pharma city in Hyderabad, textile park and medical devices park etc in Warangal. He briefed Goyal about the State government's recent decision to provide more employment to the local youth in the upcoming industry units. The progress in the development of Corona vaccine was also discussed in the meeting.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also praised the Telangana government and suggested all States to replicate the Telangana policies mainly Rythu Bandhu and other farmer welfare schemes to strengthen the agriculture sector.

The Union Minister held video conference on Thursday with several Chief Ministers and Agriculture Ministers from States and sought opinion on the Centre's proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Scheme from the State governments.

Agarwal said that the Rythu Bandhu scheme proved to be very beneficial to farmers and appreciated several other programmes and schemes which are being successfully implemented in Telangana. He explained that the State government itself had initiated Rythu Bandhu Samithies, which resulted in establishing and expanding a large network of farmers in the State. He said with this network, schemes like Agriculture Infrastructure Fund can be successfully and effectively implemented.

"The Centre made an announcement that it would bring reforms in the maintenance of agriculture markets. We need clarity on what kind of reforms are expected. Hundreds of market committees are successfully working in the Telangana State.

"The pension scheme is being implemented for the employees of the market committees and also for those who are retired. Works are going on to improve the infrastructure facilities in the markets. We need a clarification on what will happen to these works if the Centre comes out with reforms," Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy asked.