Centre must procure paddy, says Jagadish Reddy

Narayanpur: Minister Jagadish Reddy has stated that as per the National Food Security Act (NFSA), the central government should procure paddy in the State.

Participating in the TRS Munugodu constituency workers meeting at Puttapaka village in Narayanapuram mandal, he alleged that the Centre was discriminatory and the TRS workers should expose its anti-farmer policies and make people aware of them from time to time.

The Center must purchase the farm produce of Telangana on a par with Punjab, the Minister demanded.He reminded that the Telangana government bought every grain of the farmers during the corona pandemic. The State under TRS stood first in the country in paddy output, by harvesting three crore tonnes.

Jagadish Reddy slammed the BJP government for pursuing anti-farmer and anti-commoners policies, by enacting the adversary farm and electricity laws. He informed that TRS was building a strong movement to expose the true colors of the central government.