Centre releases Rs 1,998 cr for Telangana

The central government on Wednesday released Rs 1,998 crore funds for Telangana. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it has released two installments of tax devolution to the state government.

A total of Rs 95,000 of tax devolution has been released to the state governments to strengthen fiscal space of states.

The neighbouring Telugu state, Andhra Pradesh has got Rs 3,847.96 crore. Of all the states, Uttar Pradesh received the maximum of Rs 17,056.66 crore followed by Bihar at Rs 9,563.30 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 7,463.92 crore and West Bengal at Rs 7,152.96 crore. Goa was given the least of Rs 368.02 crore.

Earlier this month, the centre held a virtual meet with Chief Ministers and finance ministers of states and Union Territories to discuss about the economy of the states post COVID-19. The finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that centre will release funds due to the states on November 22 to spend on capital expenditure.