Centre should play big brother’s role: KTR

Adarshnagar: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has emphasised that the Union government should play the role of a big brother and bring States into one room to ensure everyone works together as a team. He felt this was not happening now 'unfortunately'.

KTR was sharing his thoughts during a virtual fireside chat on 'States to Watch Out For in the Next Decade' at an economic conclave on Friday. He said the defence and aerospace industry is a strategic sector.

"Telangana is home to several defence labs. We requested the government of India to launch a defence industrial production corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, but it goes to Bundelkhand. Telangana is a performing State, which is contributing to the growth of the nation. It's time the Government of India should take us into confidence and work together," KTR said.

Speaking during a session, he said Telangana focuses on sectors like IT, life sciences, defence, aerospace, textiles and logistics, which he calls the sunrise sectors. He mentioned that India has immense opportunities to be a global player in these sectors.

"If India and progressive States like Telangana start thinking and start planning on scale, to compete with large manufacturing countries like China, we need to set up large industrial parks and industrial corridors which further translate into economies of scale for our manufacturers," he said.

When asked if there was any hope for a revival of cooperative federalism between the Center and the State, the minister said the spirit of team India would serve good if words were translated into action. "We assumed office six years back when NDA government assumed office in Delhi. Sadly, the slogans are not being converted into actionable points," he said.

KTR said Telangana was a progressive and performing State. But policies of the government of India somehow seem to be disincentivising and demoralising for a performing State like Telangana. Telangana's contribution to national GDP is five per cent. However, Telangana needs to be encouraged and needs to be made a part of Central-sponsored schemes.

He said when India's apex body, NITI Aayog, recommended to the Government of India to provide monetary support of Rs 24,000 crore for the Mission Bhagiratha, Telangana did not get even 24 paise. Except praises, Telangana never got any monetary support.

"Telangana is a new State. At the time of State formation, Telangana was assured of many incentives, such as industrial corridors, ITIR, a steel plant. However, none of those promises were fulfilled. The stronger the States emerge, the stronger our country will be", said KTR.

"If India has to prosper over the next one decade and transform into a powerhouse, economics should supersede politics," KTR said.

The minister said in a federal republic like India, the Center should support the States and have to work together. But the government of India has to realise that giving proper support to a State, which is performing, will ultimately help the country.

KTR highlighted that Hyderabad is the vaccine capital of the world. "We are a city of international importance and ship out vaccines to 70-80 countries. While we produce 35 per cent of global vaccines from Hyderabad, our vaccine-testing lab is 1,200 km away in Kasauli," he said.

Telangana produces 35 per cent of the country's turmeric, but the board is promised to other States, he added.