Centre, State enacting a political drama: Seethakka

Mahabubabad: The Centre and the State are playing a political drama, the AICC Women's wing general secretary and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Danasari Anasuya said. Seethakka, who spoke to party cadres along with the TPCC vice-president Vem Narender Reddy at Nellikuduru, criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going back on his word to purchase the entire paddy from the farmers. "It's nothing but a U-turn," Seethakka said, accusing the CM of betraying the farmers. Referring to the TRS' protests against the Centre, she said that it was a drama to divert the people's attention.

KCR did nothing when the Centre rolled out three farm laws that are detrimental to the interests of the farmers, she said, demanding him to stage a protest in Delhi to save the paddy farmers. KCR who promised to make farmers kings has in fact reduced them to hold the feet of rice millers, she said.

"Both the BJP and the TRS have been hand in glove for the last seven years. They appear engaged in fisticuffs in the State but they have an understanding at the Delhi level," Seethakka alleged. She feared that the drama played by the Centre and State would lead farmers to suicides. Earlier, the Congress cadres took out a rally demanding the government to procure the entire paddy from the farmers.