Centre stifling voice of Opposition: Ganesh Bigala

On call given by the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, the BRS cadres led by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala staged a dharna here on Thursday in protest against the autocratic attitude of the BJP-led Central government, which continues to burden the people by increasing the prices of domestic and commercial LPG cylinders.





The leaders said that the hike in LPG prices adds more to the sufferings of the people who were already facing severe problems due to the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, in addition to the phenomenal increase in the rates of petrol and diesel. Ganesh recalled the tweet of senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, now the Union minister, in 2011 in which she had slammed the then Congress government for increasing the LPG price by Rs 50.





"Life has become miserable for the people in the BJP rule which failed to contain the inflation," Ganesh said. The Centre is more concerned about the Adanis and Ambanis rather than the common people, he said. He alleged that the Centre is using CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and IT as a weapon to suppress the voices of the Opposition party leaders.





Ganesh accused the BJP government of capturing democratically elected governments 'unethically' by use of money and muscle power. The BJP is envious of development in Telangana, he said. He found fault with the Centre for pressurising the State to install the meters to the agriculture pump sets. Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dadanna Gari Vithal Rao, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, BRS Party City President and Secretary Sirpa Raju and Yenugandula Murali were among others present.