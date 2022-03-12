Centre's allocation of Rs 200-300 cr funds after floods in Hyderabad is inadequate: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government is struggling to turn Hyderabad into a global city.

Speaking in the assembly session on sanitation works, the minister said that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is being set up in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore. "The STP work will be completed by 100 per cent by this December. The STPs are being constructed at 37 places in the city which has waste water treatment capacity of 2,000 MLD," the minister said.

He asserted that the central government asked Telangana to join in Amrit scheme when asked for assistance. "The cities with more than one lakh population can join in Amrut but Hyderabad has more than one crore population and Rs 200-300 crore funds allocated for the city's development is inadequate," the minister said.

Rama Rao continued that the people have suffered severe problems when the city was flooded following rains. However, no funds were allocated by the centre even after various leaders from central government visited the areas, he said, adding that the same Gujarat was given Rs 1000 crore funds.