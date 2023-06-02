Centre’s decennial gift to Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The Centre has announced two new superfast railway lines connecting the two Telugu states on the eve of the decennial celebrations of Telangana state. Following a request made by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the process for a new prestigious railway project in the Telugu states has been kicked off.

The Railway Board has approved the necessary survey for two new superfast railway lines. The proposal comes as part of further strengthening the connectivity between the two states, he said. According to Kishan Reddy, the first survey of the railway line would be between Shamshabad to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada and the second railway line between Visakhapatnam - Vijayawada - Kurnool. The technical feasibility required to undertake the superfast railway project on these routes will be determined through the survey. The survey will be completed in six months, after which the project will be taken forward.

Together, these two railway lines will account for a length of 942-km route and will enable trains to travel at a maximum speed of 220 kmph. Kishan Reddy said that this decision of the Centre was part of the many initiatives and assistance being provided for the development of the Telugu states. "In the last 9 years, the Ministry of Railways has either completed or is in the process of executing works of more than Rs 30,000 crore related to new railway lines, doubling and tripling and electrification works.

The Ministry of Railways is also working towards improving amenities in close to 40 railway stations in Telangana, providing Wi-Fi connectivity, and introduction of Vande Bharat Express trains in the two Telugu states," he said. In addition to these, the Centre is undertaking projects such as the Wagon Manufacturing and Overhauling Factory in Kazipet, funding of the MMTS (Second Phase), and modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station and Cherlapally Terminal in Telangana, he added.