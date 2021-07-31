Top
Centre's message on Covid ex-gratia is fake: Telangana Government

Representational image
Highlights

A social media message which has been circulated these days extensively that the Union Government was extending Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of the persons who died of corona, turned out to be fake

Hyderabad: A social media message which has been circulated these days extensively that the Union Government was extending Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved families of the persons who died of corona, turned out to be fake.

Telangana Government officials said that there was no such decision taken by the centre to provide financial assistance to the corona hit families.

The advice requesting the victim families to fill a form which was also attached to the message was false.

The authorities clarified neither the union government sent any circular offering financial aid nor did the State government took any decision in this regard.

The government warned the users about the fake message in the crisis time.

