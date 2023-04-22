Centre’s response to Karimnagar-Hasanparthy railway line positive: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said here on Friday that the Centre has responded positively on the long pending Karimangar-Hasanparti railway line.

After meeting Railway Ministert Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi during the day, he said that the minister has directed senior officials to conduct a survey of the pending railway line and submit a report within a fortnight. The Karimnagar MP said the minister assured that the final decision on allocation and start of the railway line work would be taken after receiving the report.

Besides, in his representation to Vaishnav, Bandi sought a stop at Komaravelli (Siddipet district) and construction of a railway station there. He said the railway line has been pending as the BRS government did not take any decision in 2013. Bandi said once the railway line of 62 km is completed it will serve people of combined Karimnagar and Warangal districts. The railway line would come in handy as transportation facility for granite industries and paddy, pulses, turmeric and other agricultural produce from the districts. The MP requested for development of the Jammikunta railway station. He met Union Jalashakti Minister Gajendra Shekawat and urged him to take corrective measures on the State's share of Krishna water.