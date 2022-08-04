CFCB certification of film 'Commitment' raises eyebrows

HYDERABAD: The Tollywood and Central Film Certification Board (CFCB), Hyderabad have come under a barrage of criticism for not only being careless in the certification process but also both acting hand-in-glove violating the Cinematograph Act, 1952, but also, the guidelines of 1991, as well as its enforcement integrity pledge of the CBFC. The bone of contention is a sleazy and saucy trailer of a Telugu film 'Commitment' running a background score of famous yesteryears Tollywood playback singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao's magnum opus, 'Bhagavad Gita'.

With producers announcing the film is all set to hit theatres on August 19, questions are being raised on several counts against Tollywood and the CBFC.

Firstly, the CBFC certification data of the film commitment produced in Telugu of 159.58 metre length has been issued 'A' certificate (restricted for screening for adults) on January 18, 2021, with certificate No. DIL/3/3/2021-HYD, following an application submitted by one of the producers Taduri Neelima of Footloose Entertainment, and another producer, Baldev Singh of M/S F3 Productions.

Accordingly, the CBFC has certified allowing the release of its trailer of 2.01 metres on January 20, 2021, with certificate no. DIS/3/1/2021-HYD. However, strangely, within two months of issuing 'A' certificate, it took a U-turn and modified it to 'UA' category (for "Unrestricted Public Exhibition). But with parental guidance on March 29, 2021, with certificate No. DIS/2/29/2021-HYD. That apart, it has also allowed increasing the length of the trailer, from its earlier clearance of 2.01 metres to 2.04 metres.. What made the CBFC role questionable now is that even after one and half years of issuing certification for screening the film to date, it has not followed the mandatory uploading of data on its official website on the "Cut List Details".

In turn, to question if the CBFC and its politically appointed members are functioning as per the existing rules and regulations, code of conduct and guidelines in force. or acting hand-in-glove with the film producers and directors. Further, the teasers and posters released by the producers and shared by the actress on social media contains no certification tag in violation of the rules of exhibition of films.