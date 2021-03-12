Chada Venkat Reddy hails KTR’s stand on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Himayatnagar: Welcoming Minister K Taraka Rama Rao's statement opposing the privatisation of PSU Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Thursday described KTR's gesture of going to visit Vizag (for backing the ongoing agitation in AP) as a good development.

In a statement, Reddy referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement in Parliament of privatising all PSUs and feared that Damocles' sword was hanging over the Singareni Collieries and power industries.

He asserted that if Modi was to be taught a lesson, the Opposition should in one voice condemn the privatisation of PSUs and take up people's agitation to force the government on the backfoot.

The CPI leader said there were many doubts over the TRS remaining silent after opposing the three agriculture laws. "The TRS can be trusted only if it stands by people and takes up a struggle, rather than getting involved in only notional movement.-

"He wanted TRS to be ready for a direct struggle against privatisation of VSP and other PSUs, as also on the assurances given by the Centre at AP's bifurcation, as 'people won't believe mere talk.'