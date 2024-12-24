Chaitanya Women's Association Extends Support to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Contract Employees' Protest

Gadwal: Chaitanya Women's Association Supports Protest by Contract Employees of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan In Telangana, contract employees working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan at the district, mandal, and school complex levels have been staging relay hunger strikes for the past 14 days, demanding regularization of their jobs. Among these employees, a significant portion consists of women, even those earning just 3,000 rupees per month.

During the previous government, the minimum demands of these workers were neglected. In the run-up to elections, they staged a 36-day relay hunger strike, during which Revanth Reddy, then PCC Chairman of the Congress party, promised that if the Congress government came to power, regularization would be implemented. However, even after a year of the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, no steps have been taken to address the concerns of the contract employees.

Now, the contract employees have once again taken to protesting, demanding that their legitimate demands be fulfilled. The Chaitanya Women's Association has expressed its full support for these employees and has appealed to the government to ensure their minimum demands are met.

The workers have highlighted issues such as the appointment of only one teacher for every 250 children and being forced to work long hours. They are demanding the immediate cessation of such exploitative practices and the extension of benefits typically provided to regular teachers. They also seek maternity leave for 180 days, health cards, insurance, and retirement benefits for women employees working under Samagra Shiksha.

The Chaitanya Women's Association stands firm in supporting the contract workers and urges the government to take necessary action to meet their demands and provide them with the security they deserve.