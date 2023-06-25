Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao wants to contest from Vemulawada

Sircilla: BRS leader Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao said that he will contest for Vemulawada Assembly constituency if Chief Minister KCR okays his candidature.

He organised a Yuvajana Atmiya Sammelan to strengthen the party at Konaraopet mandal on Saturday. The separate State was achieved as a result of the sacrifices of BRS activists and youth. But the activists were suppressed, he said.

Malkapeta reservoir was constructed with the initiative of Chief Minister KCR. Minister KTR brought investments by visiting the countries of the world and providing jobs to the youth. Whoever gets the BRS ticket there would one flag and only one agenda, he said.

Narasimha Rao said that if good programmes are done, people will support and if the party president gives a chance, he would win the hearts of the people of this region. Medical camps and many service activities were conducted on the occasion.

He said that a school and a temple are being built in his native village and changed the appearance of the village. He said that he has the will to serve the people.

Narasimha Rao said that he will stand by the activists and win the Vemulawada ticket with a majority of one lakh given to anyone. Around 40 activists joined BRS party during the meeting.