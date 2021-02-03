Chanchalguda : Suspended home guards plead for reinstatement

Chanchalguda : Home guards who have been facing suspension on petty issues since 2019 met Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan on Tuesday and sought his help in getting their jobs back.

They said that they approached the High Court which directed the state government to set aside the suspensions of around 350 home guards of Telangana Police. "The court asked the government to take us back after conducting medical fitness tests.

But senior police officials asked for physical tests, which is a violation of HC orders. The government in a planned way asked all suspended home guards to run 800 meters for a physical test.

After being in service for 10-15 years and crossing the age of 40 years, no one could complete the task. It has been almost a year that the Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed the judgement, and yet the government has not taken back a single home guard," they added.

Amjedullah assured them that he would raise their issue with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and help them in getting their jobs back.