Chandana Deepthi new SP of Nalgonda district

Former SP Apoorva Rao transferred to women protection cell at Hyderabad

Nalgonda: Chandana Deepthi took charge as New district Superintendent of police of Nalgonda district on New Year Day. She worked as Cyberabad north zone DCP and Medak SP. She belongs to the 2012 IPS batch.

Speaking to media persons, she informed that curbing cybercrimes, ensuring women and child safety, road safety, crackdown on anti-social elements and drugs would her top priorities to keep the district peaceful. Additional SP Hanumanth Rao, DSPs Sridhar Reddy, Venkatagiri, Giribabu, SomNaryana Singh and Saida and others congratulated the SP on her assuming charge. Meanwhile, former SP Apoorva Rao has been transferred to CID women protection cell, Hyderabad.

