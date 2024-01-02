Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
Chandana Deepthi new SP of Nalgonda district
Highlights
Former SP Apoorva Rao transferred to women protection cell at Hyderabad
Nalgonda: Chandana Deepthi took charge as New district Superintendent of police of Nalgonda district on New Year Day. She worked as Cyberabad north zone DCP and Medak SP. She belongs to the 2012 IPS batch.
Speaking to media persons, she informed that curbing cybercrimes, ensuring women and child safety, road safety, crackdown on anti-social elements and drugs would her top priorities to keep the district peaceful. Additional SP Hanumanth Rao, DSPs Sridhar Reddy, Venkatagiri, Giribabu, SomNaryana Singh and Saida and others congratulated the SP on her assuming charge. Meanwhile, former SP Apoorva Rao has been transferred to CID women protection cell, Hyderabad.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS