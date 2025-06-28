Chandigarh is epitome of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’: Bandi Sanjay

Chandigarh / Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, stated that Chandigarh serves as a prime example of the concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.” He made this remark during a meeting on Friday, following the inauguration of various projects in Chandigarh and the laying of foundation stones for several development works.

During the event, he inaugurated the Sector-50 Commerce College Hostel, the expansion of the Government Senior Secondary School Complex, and the construction of an IT block at the Sector-46 Postgraduate College. Additionally, Bandi Sanjay inaugurated 144 newly constructed residential houses in the Chandigarh Police Complex in Dhanas.

The Minister highlighted that Chandigarh is making significant strides in development, transparency, and security. He noted that programs such as the Smart City initiative, road improvements, modernization of public transport, digital governance, the Haritha Bharat initiative, and the Swachh Bharat Mission are resulting in clear positive changes in the lives of the residents.

The projects and ground-breaking ceremonies initiated today, under the theme “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,” reflect not only Chandigarh’s development but also the vision and determination of our country. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing this opportunity. Under their leadership, the nation is rapidly progressing toward a “developed India.” The concept of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” is becoming a reality under Amit Shah’s guidance, and Chandigarh Governor Gulab Chandra Kataria is also steering the city’s development in a new direction.

The Union Minister emphasized that Chandigarh is the first city to fully implement the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Civil Protection Code, and the Indian Evidence Act. He stated that under the Viksit Bharat 2047 Mission, “we will make India number one in economic growth.

As part of this vision, we will transform Chandigarh into a knowledge hub, a wellness city, and a model of smart governance.” Sanjay Kumar congratulated the officials, planners, engineers, workers, and citizens who are playing a key role in these initiatives.

Chandigarh Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, Chief Secretary to the Government Rajiv Verma, DGP Pushpendra Kumar, Finance Secretary Diprav Lakra, Additional Solicitor General of India Satyapal Jain, and Science and Technology, Environment Secretary Saurabh Kumar, among others, were present at the program organized for this occasion.