Live
- Culprit is a criminal of highest order: Kolkata Police on female doctor murder case
- Paris Olympics: Lisa Carrington grabs third gold medal; Dostal, Vincent emerge victorious
- Thief won’t be spared even if he returns stolen item: Pralhad Joshi on MUDA case
- Accused remanded to 14-day police custody in Bengal female doctor murder case
- Why did you not introduce Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme: Ajit Pawar to Oppn
- Durand Cup 2024: Shillong Lajong secure bragging rights over Rangdajied United in Derby
- Sub-jr Men Academy Hockey: Army Boys Sports Company, R.K Roy Academy in final
- Why didn't BJP give Maratha quotas, questions Raj Thackeray
- Football: France defender Jean-Clair Todibo joins West Ham United on loan
- Technical Study on Landslide-Prone Areas in Mangaluru Soon
Just In
Chandrababu Meets Telangana TDP Leaders to discuss on Strengthening Party
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a crucial meeting with key leaders at NTR Bhavan earlier today. The discussions were centered on enhancing the party's presence in Telangana and potentially selecting a new state president.
Sources indicate that the meeting provided a platform for party activists to present their petitions and suggestions, emphasizing the need for a united approach to strengthen the party’s grassroots efforts in the region.
Chandrababu Naidu's focus on Telangana politics highlights TDP's commitment to re-establishing its footing in the state, fostering hopes among party workers and supporters alike.
