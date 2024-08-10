Chandrababu Meets Telangana TDP Leaders to discuss on Strengthening Party

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened a crucial meeting with key leaders at NTR Bhavan earlier today. The discussions were centered on enhancing the party's presence in Telangana and potentially selecting a new state president.

Sources indicate that the meeting provided a platform for party activists to present their petitions and suggestions, emphasizing the need for a united approach to strengthen the party’s grassroots efforts in the region.

Chandrababu Naidu's focus on Telangana politics highlights TDP's commitment to re-establishing its footing in the state, fostering hopes among party workers and supporters alike.