Chandrababu receives grand welcome in Khammam

Hyderabad: The commotion among the populace has grown after the Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu arrived in Telangana. Prior to the last previous assembly elections, he and Rahul Gandhi took part in a public gathering in Khammam four years ago. Political circles have been discussing Chandrababu's recent visit to Khammam with great interest.

Chandrababu has been engaging with the party cadre frequently since he lately concentrated on Telangana. There are tours going on. What makes Chandrababu's visit unique? The party cadre will receive what message?. What position does Chandrababu take on the BRS party, which rules Telangana? In the Khammam before the assembly election, what will he say? Politicians have grown interested in these.