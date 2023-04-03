Chandrabose credits all success to native village

Bhupalpally: Film lyricist Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, popularly known as Chandrabose, the co-winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song for 'RRR's 'NaatuNaatu', attributed his success to his native village Challagariga under Chityal mandal in JayashankarBhupalpally district. "Whatever I learned was from the very ambience of my village. Every word I used in the 'NaatuNaatu' lyric belongs to Challagariga," he said, while speaking at a civic felicitation organised by his friends and villagers on Sunday.

Holding aloft the Oscar statuette, Chandrabose said that his dream was to win a national award, which never happened. "After penning nearly 3,600 songs for 860 films in my career spanning 28 years, finally I got rewarded with an Oscar award. NaatuNaatu is like a magnum opus in my career," Chandrabose said, terming it as the victory of Challagariga.

Earlier, he was given a civic felicitation after taking him to dais in a car procession along with his wife Suchitra. Dedicating the Oscar award to his wife Suchitra, Chandrabose thanked his parents and friends, adding that he wouldn't have achieved such a success without their encouragement. Chandrabose promised to reconstruct the library where he read many books and learned nuances of literature. The library will be christened as Oscar Library, he added.

According to his friends, Chandrabose has been providing scholarships to the SSC students of his village for the last 15 years, besides contributing financially to several developmental works in Challagariga. He said that the construction of the library would start very soon. He entrusted its responsibility to his friends M Sammaiah, Venkatramana, Vijay, Amaranth and sarpanch Ashok Reddy.