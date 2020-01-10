Change of parties rampant in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: Party switching before the municipal elections has become rampant in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Leaders of several parties are changing their loyalty to the ruling TRS, hoping that the TRS will fulfil their expectations. And the pink party is reportedly doing justice to the new leaders by sidelining the senior ones.



Parliament Youth Congress district president Charan and Sevadal district president Srujan shocked the Congress by joining the ruling TRS. Srujan's candidature for 20th division was finalised and Charan's candidature for 45th division is on the card.

This irked the party loyal activists and complained to the party high command over the ticket allotment to the newly joined leaders. They questioned how the party high command can allot tickets to the migrants, ignoring them, who have been loyal to the party since the beginning. Telangana Jagruthi cadre is upset for not giving priority to them in the allocation of tickets for the ensuing municipal elections.

Meanwhile, Armoor town BJP general secretary Poojari Narender has resigned from the BJP on Friday and joined the TRS. Some other BJP leaders are ready to join the ruling party. In Kamareddy, former Mandal Parishad Co-option member Rafiq, TRS mandal president Vidyasagar, general secretary Palla Ramu and several leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir under the aegis of TPCC State secretary Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy. Similarly, former ZPTC of TDP Sheik Gayasuddin joined the Congress.