Changes in Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation administration

Warangal: The State Government on Thursday appointed G V Narayana Rao, Regional Fire Officer, as the In-charge Additional Commissioner of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), in addition to his normal duty.

The development comes in the wake of suspension of the incumbent GWMC Additional Commissioner Ch Nageshwar. The government had placed Nageshwar under suspension on allegation of failing to assume the charge of the post of Municipal Commissioner of Yellandu Municipality in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The government has also appointed M Vijayalaxmi, GWMC Secretary, as the In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Kazipet Circle-II, in addition to her regular duties.

