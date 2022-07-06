Charred body of unidentified woman found in Sircilla

Rajanna-Sircilla: Panic triggered among the residents after a charred body of an unknown woman was found near Peddammagadda forest area in Ghamhiraopet mandal on Wednesday.

Police suspect that the woman was burnt after being killed by unknown persons. The body of the lady was brought to the spot in a gunny bag.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

The body was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Clues team was deployed to collect evidences. The forensic team was also called for inspecting the area. Police are sure to nab the culprits at the earliest.