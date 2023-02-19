Chaya Someshwaralayam temple sees huge rush

Nalgonda: Thousands of devotees thronged the famous 11th-century Chaya Someshwara Swamy temple in Panagal village in Nalgonda district. The Shani Trayodashi coincided with Shivarathri, which is said to occur only once in a century, adding to the significance of the occasion. From the early hours of Saturday on the occasion of Shivaratri, devotees made beelines before the historical temple identified with the Kakatiya rule is believed to have been built by seven sages with mystic powers.

The Shivaratri festive fervour with the inflow of thousands of devotees' arrivals filled the 32 pillars mandapam with intricate carvings on the walls and interiors, amidst chants of 'Om Namasivaya' filling the spiritual vibes in the temple premises.

The temple known for its unique architectural engineering marvel derives its name from 'Chaya' (shadow), which falls on the presiding deity in the sanctum sanctorum from dawn to dusk as the sun traverses, on any given day.

The temple on Saturday witnessed thousands of devotees standing in long queues, prompting the temple authorities to make special arrangements to meet the rush.

Meanwhile, Shiva temples in the erstwhile Nalgonda district were teeming with devotees on the Shivaratri on Saturday. The number of devotee footfalls was far higher than in the previous years.